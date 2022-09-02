Huskers, know your opponent: North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football opened the 2022 season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland in week zero. In week one the Big Red are back in Lincoln to take on North Dakota.

North Dakota finished the 2021 season 5-6. Five of North Dakota’s losses were all by seven or fewer points. North Dakota has yet to play a game in 2021 and will open their season in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium.

The last time the Fighting Hawks and Huskers squared off was in 1961 in a game where the Huskers won 33-0.

Saturdays game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. at a sold out Memorial Stadium.

