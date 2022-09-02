Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility.

Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of meth in Madison County. He has a tentative release date of February 10, 2023.

Schrage is a 32-year-old white man, 6 feet tall, 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
Lincoln Police to announce arrest in homicide investigation
William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
Court Records: Homicide suspect was “bragging” about committing murder
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old safely located

Latest News

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
Court Records: Homicide suspect was “bragging” about committing murder
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Hot with a rain chance
Law enforcement shows sample of marijuana seized.
Will your ticket for possession of marijuana go to court? It may depend on who writes it
All Pro Heating and Air
All Pro: Residential Heating & Air Systems