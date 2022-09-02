Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

They say Kelcey Schrage left his job Thursday and did not return to the corrections facility.

Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years for possession of meth in Madison County. He has a tentative release date of February 10, 2023.

Schrage is a 32-year-old white man, 6 feet tall, 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

