Lincoln Airport launches new nonstop flight to Houston

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first flight to Houston officially took off from the Lincoln Airport Friday morning.

After months of preparation, the flight comes as the new airport terminal reaches the halfway point in its construction.

Officials with the Lincoln Airport Authority said this flight is a stepping stone for what’s to come in the near future.

“The pandemic stopped some of those discussions with airlines early on, but those are starting back up,” said Rachel Barth with the Lincoln Airport Authority. “We have help from the University and the chamber to get this route, so hopefully some better news also coming here in the future.”

United Airlines is the only airline serving Lincoln right now, with flights to and from Denver, Chicago and now Houston. Delta stopped service at the Lincoln Airport earlier this year.

Barth said the flight will also help serve as stop between other destinations across the country, or even oversees.

“We’ve been partners with United Airlines for a long time, so Chicago and Denver are very stable for our business community,” Barth said. “This is finally one of those routes that kind of does that. You go through the business routes, but it also gets you to some fun places like Mexico, South America and Houston itself is a great community.”

For passengers who often fly in and out of Lincoln, the new addition has an added convenience of avoiding the drive to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

There was one flight departing for Houston Friday, with another flight scheduled to return later in the evening.

Morgan Jackson was one of 49 people on the inaugural Houston flight Friday. She said it was refreshing to leave out of Lincoln.

“Not only for me, but for everyone else who lives in the area not having to drive that extra 30 minutes to Omaha, especially on the early morning flights will save a lot of hassle,” Jackson said.

