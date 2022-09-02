Lincoln libraries waive overdue fees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have an overdue item from a Lincoln public library, you’re in luck. As of Thursday, September 1, Lincoln City Libraries is not charging late fees anymore.

It’s a nationwide trend that Lincoln is getting on board with.

“Overall, we are just excited to bring people back into our libraries,” Traci Glass, Assistant Library Director said.

Lincoln City Libraries is no longer charging overdue fees for any of their materials. They have also waived all existing overdue debts, which had added up to $233,289. This all follows a slew of other libraries across the country looking to make their books and other items more accessible.

”Just so many reasons why people don’t come to the library because of fines, it’s such a barrier for folks,” Glass said. “And we just wanted to totally eliminate that. We want folks to come into the library, we want people to feel welcome because it is their library, it is our community’s library.”

In 2019, Lincoln City Libraries stopped charging overdue fees for children’s books and materials. And after a few years of mulling over ways to expand that idea, they were finally able to make that happen. Last month, City Council approved the new budget with waiving late fees included.

Glass says studies show overdue fees often prevent people from visiting their local library, and disproportionally affect lower income individuals and families.

“We want to provide equitable service to everyone in our community, and this is a good place jump in on the trend that has been going on for the past couple of years with other libraries.” Glass said. “Libraries are meeting places, they’re gathering places, we have materials books, CDs, movies, we have eBooks, audio books ukuleles, guitars, so many things.”

So far, community members seem to be on the same page and support this change.

“All of the comments on our Facebook post were just overwhelmingly positive. I saw a lot of folks that noted that they had stayed away from the library for issues like being embarrassed about the number of fines they had, feeling like they couldn’t afford to even get fines so they didn’t want to check things out.” Glass said.

Staff members say this won’t be a big disruption to their revenue. Overdue fines only account for 1% of the library’s budget.

