Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are still working to identify a man they believe is the victim of a homicide -- the second this week in the Capital City.

Lincoln Police didn’t discover the man’s body until after the body of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. was found near the People’s City Mission early Wednesday morning. However, police believe the unidentified man was killed before George.

Police took William Wright, 55, into custody Wednesday evening to question him about George, and arrested him for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony . Police were contacted by staff members at the People’s City Mission who claimed Wright was “bragging to other patrons about committing a murder.”

After interviewing Wright, officers discovered another man’s body near a northwest Lincoln motel early Thursday morning. LPD Assistant Chief Jason Stille said the condition of the body is “not conducive to identification”. However, they believe he is the victim of a homicide. An autopsy was conducted Thursday afternoon and pathologist tests are pending.

Police released a timeline of events after interviewing more than a dozen possible witnesses, developing three people of interest and collecting evidence at multiple crime scenes.

Monday between 2:30 - 8:30 p.m. unidentified man killed

Tuesday 10 p.m. - Wednesday 2 a.m. Ronald George, Jr. killed

Wednesday 2 a.m. Ronald George, Jr. body found near 3rd & P Streets

Wednesday 9 p.m. William Wright taken into custody and arrested for second degree murder of Ronald George, Jr.

Early Thursday morning unidentified man’s body found near NW 12th Street and West Bond

“Our investigative teams have worked tirelessly for 72 hours with little to no sleep,” Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said. “I want to thank them for their ongoing effort and dedication which led to the apprehension of Mr. Wright within 72 hours of initial police response.”

Chief Ewins stressed there isn’t an ongoing public safety threat and the homicide and suspicious death and everyone involved had previous interaction prior to incidents occurring.

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln Wednesday. (KOLN)

