Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server.

Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.

According to a Friday news release, Martinez and Turner arrived at a Fairway Apartments unit, near R Street and 101st Plaza in southwest Omaha, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Turner knocked on the door seven times. At 3 p.m., Jamrozy came to the door with a Remington 11-87 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun “loaded with four shotgun shells in the magazine, and one shell in the chamber,” the release states.

Turner drew her service weapon while yelling “Drop the gun!” three times, the report states. Two seconds later, while she was still shouting commands, Jamrozy ”leveled” his shotgun at her and she fired one round, hitting him in the chest.

“Officer Jennifer Turner took the necessary action when her life was placed in jeopardy. Her lethal force was in accordance with our department’s policy and procedure.”

The officers then took cover outside the apartment unit door while the process server got out. They then went into the unit and found Jamrozy lying in the kitchen, which was directly inside the front door, according to the report.

Turner called for medical assistance then checked Jamrozy for a pulse, but he didn’t have one. Martinez, meanwhile, cleared the rest of the apartment, the report states.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Jamrozy dead at the scene.

According to court documents obtained by 6 News earlier this week, Jamrozy was being served with a domestic abuse protection order that a judge signed off on Wednesday. That order required Jamrozy to vacate the premises or be removed.

An OPD spokesman said Wednesday afternoon that the officers had been sent to assist the process server because they told police they believed the man might have hunting shotguns in his residence. Process servers are not armed, he said.

Jamrozy was the only person in the apartment at the time of the shooting, police said.

“The statements made by the involved officers during their interviews were consistent with the physical evidence at the scene and the BWC footage,” the release states.

The officers were not injured in the incident and were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Martinez has been an OPD officer for 20 years, and Turner has been on the force for seven years. OPD has said that both officers were wearing body cameras.

Friday’s report comes from OPD’s Officer Involved Investigations Team, in conjunction with Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office detectives, which extensively reviewed the body camera footage and conducted interviews with the officers as well as witnesses, according to the news release.

Per Nebraska law, the case will proceed to a grand jury once the investigation is complete; that’s required anytime a death occurs during a police action or while the person is otherwise in police custody.

