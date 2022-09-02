One dead after 3-car crash in Kearney

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday night.

According to the Kearney Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Platte Rd., near Skeeter Barnes. One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a school bus, but there were no injuries to anyone on the bus.

At this time crews from the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department are still at the scene.

There are no further details about the crash at this time. The name of the person deceased will not be released, until their family has been notified.

