Nebraska State Patrol gears up for Husker gamedays

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol in the air, on the road, and at the stadium during gameday Saturdays in Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects of gameday operations. Troopers partner with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, UNL Police Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to keep fans safe as they travel to and from the game, as well as in and around Memorial Stadium.

“Gameday is a major undertaking for all of our safety partners in Lincoln,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Another major piece of the team are the fans. Working together, we can make gamedays safe on the roads and at the stadium.”

The NSP Helicopter will be in the air to monitor traffic around the stadium and on major arterials in Lincoln. Troopers in the air relay information to troopers on the ground to assist the flow of traffic. Fans can also hear real-time traffic updates from Trooper Dave during pregame and postgame coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.

Motorists headed into Lincoln are encouraged to consider taking alternate routes into downtown Lincoln, such as Highway 6 or Rosa Parks Way, rather than Interstate 180 from Interstate 80. After the game, fans should be prepared for the potential closure of the I-80 eastbound on ramp at Waverly if traffic is already congested on I-80.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 from any phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.

This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $3,540 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.