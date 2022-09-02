$25 million federal award to expand UNL Robotics development

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said it is taking a lead role in a $25 million federal award that will expand robotics development and serve as an economic driver for the Cornhusker State. The award is part of a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge Program announced Sept. 2 by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Nebraska’s $25 million award will establish a Heartland Robotics Cluster. The University’s $14.8 million portion of the award includes $9.3 million to build out robotics-related research and teaching spaces in Kiewit Hall, Scott Engineering Center and Splinter Labs.

UNL said additional allocations will use resources at Nebraska Innovation Studio and The Combine, both located at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership, part of the University’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will use $1.4 million to develop an automation demonstration space and program for Nebraska manufacturers.

The proposal was developed and led by Invest Nebraska Corporation, a state-level venture development organization led by Dan Hoffman. Other project partners include Northeast Community College and Metro Community College.

“This is truly an innovative team approach developed by Dan Hoffman and his team,” said Mark Riley, associate dean for research in the College of Engineering. “Ultimately, this project is going to be about research and engagement, developing the next generation of robots and showing industry partners across Nebraska how they can integrate robotics into their operations.”

Hoffman said the project will help overcome pandemic-driven labor challenges that continue to hinder Nebraska.

“Today, we start the long process of investing in our state’s automation infrastructure and growing the future talent pipeline in automation, robotics, computer vision and AI,” Hoffman said.

The Heartland Robotics Cluster project was selected from a pool of 529 applications from all 50 states. In December, 61 proposals were named finalists, of which 21 were awarded funds.

