VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.(Billy Hathorn / CC BY 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
Man arrested for second-degree murder in Lincoln homicide
Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning
Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Nebraska State Patrol gears up for Husker gamedays
A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.
Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore
Jermaine Bass, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated firearm discharge causing...
Father shoots 2 young children as they slept in bunkbeds, sheriff says
Eebbers, an 11-year-old explosive detection canine who works at a Minnesota airport, was voted...
Meet 11-year-old Eebbers: TSA’s ‘cutest canine’
Huskers work on a drone swarm idea in a College of Engineering lab. The federal award will...
$25M to help Nebraska expand robotics development, entrepreneurship, outreach