Week 2 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 2)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 2 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Alliance: Gordon-Rushville VS Alliance
@ Amherst: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: Ansley-Litchfield VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Arcadia-Loup City: North Central VS Arcadia-Loup City
@ Archbishop Bergan: Ponca VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arthur County: Cody-Kilgore VS Arthur County
@ Auburn: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Auburn
@ Aurora: Boone Central VS Aurora
@ Banner County: Sioux County VS Banner County
@ Beatrice: Waverly VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue West: Omaha Burke VS Bellevue West
@ Bertrand: Elm Creek VS Bertrand
@ Blue Hill: Palmer VS Blue Hill
@ Boyd County: Summerland VS Boyd County
@ Broken Bow: Ogallala VS Broken Bow
@ CWC: Wausa VS CWC
@ Cambridge: Pleasanton VS Cambridge
@ Cedar Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Cedar Catholic
@ Centura: Valentine VS Centura
@ Chadron: Gering VS Chadron
@ Columbus Lakeview: Boys Town VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Conestoga: Johnson County Central VS Conestoga
@ Cozad: Central City VS Cozad
@ Creek Valley: Minatare VS Creek Valley
@ Crete: Lexington VS Crete
@ Crofton: Bloomfield VS Crofton
@ Cross County: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Cross County
@ David City: Battle Creek VS David City
@ Diller-Odell: Southern VS Diller-Odell
@ EMF: McCool Junction VS EMF
@ EPPJ: Osmond VS EPPJ
@ East Butler: Omaha Christian Academy VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn South: Millard South VS Elkhorn South
@ Elkhorn Valley: Stanton VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Freeman VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Fairbury: Falls City VS Fairbury
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Lawrence-Nelson VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Fullerton: Howells-Dodge VS Fullerton
@ Gibbon: Wood River VS Gibbon
@ Giltner: Kenesaw VS Giltner
@ Gothenburg: McCook VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island: Omaha Westside VS Grand Island
@ Gretna: Omaha Central VS Gretna
@ Gross Catholic: Omaha Westview VS Gross Catholic
@ Hampton: Parkview Christian VS Hampton
@ Harvard: Santee VS Harvard
@ Hastings: York VS Hastings
@ Hi-Line: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Hi-Line
@ High Plains Community: Central Valley VS High Plains Community
@ Holdrege: Adams Central VS Holdrege
@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Deshler VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Osceola VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Hyannis: Morrill VS Hyannis
@ Kearney Catholic: Hershey VS Kearney Catholic
@ Kearney: Fremont VS Kearney
@ Leyton: Kimball VS Leyton
@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln High: Omaha Northwest VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Bishop Neumann VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Northwest: Elkhorn North VS Lincoln Northwest
@ Loomis: Arapahoe VS Loomis
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Palmyra VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Homer VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast
@ Madison: Ainsworth VS Madison
@ Maxwell: Bridgeport VS Maxwell
@ Medicine Valley: Burwell VS Medicine Valley
@ Millard West: Omaha North VS Millard West
@ Nebraska Christian: Heartland VS Nebraska Christian
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Creighton VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ Norfolk: Bellevue East VS Norfolk
@ North Bend Central: Grand Island Central Catholic VS North Bend Central
@ ONeill: Schuyler VS ONeill
@ Oakland-Craig: Fort Calhoun VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Nebraska City VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Northwest VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Ord: Norfolk Catholic VS Ord
@ Overton: Axtell VS Overton
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Papillion-LaVista VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Pender: Clarkson/Leigh VS Pender
@ Perkins County: Dundy County Stratton VS Perkins County
@ Plainview: Hartington-Newcastle VS Plainview
@ Platteview: Lincoln Christian VS Platteview
@ Plattsmouth: Bennington VS Plattsmouth
@ Potter-Dix: Crawford VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Ralston
@ Raymond Central: Malcolm VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Meridian VS Red Cloud
@ Riverside: Sandy Creek VS Riverside
@ Scottsbluff: North Platte VS Scottsbluff
@ Scotus Central Catholic: Pierce VS Scotus Central Catholic
@ Seward: Lincoln Pius X VS Seward
@ Shelby-Rising City: Mead VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Sidney: Chase County VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Nebraska Lutheran VS Silver Lake
@ South Loup: Maywood-Hayes Center VS South Loup
@ Southern Valley: Ravenna VS Southern Valley
@ St. Paul: Minden VS St. Paul
@ Sterling: St. Edward VS Sterling
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Stuart VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: BDS VS Superior
@ Sutherland: Hemingford VS Sutherland
@ Syracuse: Omaha Concordia VS Syracuse
@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Winside VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)
@ Tekamah-Herman: Centennial VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Thayer Central: Sutton VS Thayer Central
@ Thomas Jefferson, IA: Omaha South VS Thomas Jefferson, IA
@ Thunder Ridge, KS: Alma VS Thunder Ridge, KS
@ Torrington, WY: Mitchell VS Torrington, WY
@ Twin Loup: Mullen VS Twin Loup
@ Wahoo: Ashland-Greenwood VS Wahoo
@ Wakefield: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Wakefield
@ Walthill: Cedar Bluffs VS Walthill
@ Wayne: Douglas County West VS Wayne
@ Weeping Water: Johnson-Brock VS Weeping Water
@ West Holt: Doniphan-Trumbull VS West Holt
@ West Point-Beemer: Arlington VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Louisville VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wisner-Pilger: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wynot: Humphrey St. Francis VS Wynot
@ Yutan: Tri County VS Yutan
