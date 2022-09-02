Week 2 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 2)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 2 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Blair 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Gordon-Rushville VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: Ansley-Litchfield VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Arcadia-Loup City: North Central VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Ponca VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arthur County: Cody-Kilgore VS Arthur County

@ Auburn: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Boone Central VS Aurora

@ Banner County: Sioux County VS Banner County

@ Beatrice: Waverly VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Burke VS Bellevue West

@ Bertrand: Elm Creek VS Bertrand

@ Blue Hill: Palmer VS Blue Hill

@ Boyd County: Summerland VS Boyd County

@ Broken Bow: Ogallala VS Broken Bow

@ CWC: Wausa VS CWC

@ Cambridge: Pleasanton VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Cedar Catholic

@ Centura: Valentine VS Centura

@ Chadron: Gering VS Chadron

@ Columbus Lakeview: Boys Town VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Conestoga: Johnson County Central VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Central City VS Cozad

@ Creek Valley: Minatare VS Creek Valley

@ Crete: Lexington VS Crete

@ Crofton: Bloomfield VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Cross County

@ David City: Battle Creek VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Southern VS Diller-Odell

@ EMF: McCool Junction VS EMF

@ EPPJ: Osmond VS EPPJ

@ East Butler: Omaha Christian Academy VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn South: Millard South VS Elkhorn South

@ Elkhorn Valley: Stanton VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Freeman VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Fairbury: Falls City VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Lawrence-Nelson VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fullerton: Howells-Dodge VS Fullerton

@ Gibbon: Wood River VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: Kenesaw VS Giltner

@ Gothenburg: McCook VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island: Omaha Westside VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Omaha Central VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Omaha Westview VS Gross Catholic

@ Hampton: Parkview Christian VS Hampton

@ Harvard: Santee VS Harvard

@ Hastings: York VS Hastings

@ Hi-Line: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Hi-Line

@ High Plains Community: Central Valley VS High Plains Community

@ Holdrege: Adams Central VS Holdrege

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Deshler VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Osceola VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Hyannis: Morrill VS Hyannis

@ Kearney Catholic: Hershey VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: Fremont VS Kearney

@ Leyton: Kimball VS Leyton

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln High: Omaha Northwest VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Bishop Neumann VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Northwest: Elkhorn North VS Lincoln Northwest

@ Loomis: Arapahoe VS Loomis

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Palmyra VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Homer VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Madison: Ainsworth VS Madison

@ Maxwell: Bridgeport VS Maxwell

@ Medicine Valley: Burwell VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard West: Omaha North VS Millard West

@ Nebraska Christian: Heartland VS Nebraska Christian

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Creighton VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk: Bellevue East VS Norfolk

@ North Bend Central: Grand Island Central Catholic VS North Bend Central

@ ONeill: Schuyler VS ONeill

@ Oakland-Craig: Fort Calhoun VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Nebraska City VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Northwest VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Ord: Norfolk Catholic VS Ord

@ Overton: Axtell VS Overton

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Papillion-LaVista VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pender: Clarkson/Leigh VS Pender

@ Perkins County: Dundy County Stratton VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Hartington-Newcastle VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Lincoln Christian VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Bennington VS Plattsmouth

@ Potter-Dix: Crawford VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Ralston

@ Raymond Central: Malcolm VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Meridian VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: Sandy Creek VS Riverside

@ Scottsbluff: North Platte VS Scottsbluff

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Pierce VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Seward: Lincoln Pius X VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Mead VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Chase County VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Nebraska Lutheran VS Silver Lake

@ South Loup: Maywood-Hayes Center VS South Loup

@ Southern Valley: Ravenna VS Southern Valley

@ St. Paul: Minden VS St. Paul

@ Sterling: St. Edward VS Sterling

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Stuart VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: BDS VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Hemingford VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: Omaha Concordia VS Syracuse

@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Winside VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)

@ Tekamah-Herman: Centennial VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: Sutton VS Thayer Central

@ Thomas Jefferson, IA: Omaha South VS Thomas Jefferson, IA

@ Thunder Ridge, KS: Alma VS Thunder Ridge, KS

@ Torrington, WY: Mitchell VS Torrington, WY

@ Twin Loup: Mullen VS Twin Loup

@ Wahoo: Ashland-Greenwood VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Wakefield

@ Walthill: Cedar Bluffs VS Walthill

@ Wayne: Douglas County West VS Wayne

@ Weeping Water: Johnson-Brock VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Doniphan-Trumbull VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: Arlington VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Louisville VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wisner-Pilger: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wynot: Humphrey St. Francis VS Wynot

@ Yutan: Tri County VS Yutan

NDOT: Buckle in for Husker football home game traffic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
By 10/11 NOW
As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has some recommended routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently.

Huskers, know your opponent: North Dakota

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Eddie Messel
In week one the Big Red are back in Lincoln to take on North Dakota.

HS Football highlights and scores (Sept. 1)

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Eddie Messel
High school football scores and highlights from week two of high school football on Thursday Sept. 1.

HS Football highlights Thurs. (Sept. 1)

Updated: 17 hours ago

WATCH: Huskers top Loyola Marymount, 3-0

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Nebraska Athletics
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its fourth sweep in a row to start the season with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Loyola Marymount.

Nebraska volleyball sweeps LMU

Updated: 17 hours ago

Huskers prep for North Dakota

Updated: 17 hours ago
Huskers ready for return to Memorial Stadium

Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
By Nathan Brennan
It will be a nation leading 383 straight sell outs, dating back to 1962. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

Huskers prepare for North Dakota

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT
By Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage.

Tuesday Husker Mash Up

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT
10/11 NOW at Ten