Wonderful Weekend Weather

Wonderful Weekend Weather
By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a hot and muggy Friday, this weekend will be cooler and comfortable. Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The one thing missing from the forecast after tonight is a chance of rain.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening as a cold front moves through the area. A few storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low.(KOLN)

This weekend looks to be mostly sunny to sunny and pleasant. High temperatures should be in the low to mid 80s for much of Central and Eastern Nebraska with upper 80s to mid 90s expected for Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Dew points will be in the 40s and 50s so it will feel comfortable. On Saturday, winds should be north and northeast at 8 to 18 mph. Winds on Sunday look to be east and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Much of next week will be warmer than this weekend so temperatures will be above average for early September. At this time, it looks dry for Monday through Friday so the next chance of rain may not arrive until next weekend or later.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

