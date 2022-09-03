1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting.

Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect can be eligible for an award up to $25,000.

