25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown man had entered the store and took merchandise before leaving. The employee thought that the man might’ve had a weapon.

Police searched the area and found 25-year-old Christian Goodwin. Goodwin was found with the stolen property, as well as a toy gun.

Goodwin was arrested on a Civil Count of Robbery.

