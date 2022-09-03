Lancaster County farmer prepares for Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins recently returned home from a supply delivery to the South Dakota Pine Ridge Reservation, but his mind is already on the next trip.

For the past several years, Hawkins, known as Farmer Bill by some in the community, has frequented the more than 400 mile patch of road that separates Lincoln from Pine Ridge. Hawkins tugged a trailer full of mattresses and homecoming dance dresses to the reservation this week, and he plans to haul hundreds of pairs of winter clothes up after Thanksgiving.

“It’s a drop in the bucket of the real need,” Hawkins said. “It’s one of the poorest counties in the United States. They’ve been trapped on the reservation, and they’ve been trapped without resources.”

Hawkins’ interest in Pine Ridge reaches far back, but he most recently took action in the face of alcohol abuse on the reservation, spurred by a collection of liquor stores in Whiteclay, a nearby Nebraska town.

“The last two years of legislative action on Whiteclay, I spent a lot of time in those public hearings,” Hawkins said. “I just learned what a disgrace it was for Nebraska to be selling millions of cans of beer to these people right outside the reservation. And some alcohol distribution giant is just stuffing his pocket on the death of these people.”

The four liquor stores have since been ordered closed by a judge, but Hawkins said the wounds from Whiteclay will stay with Pine Ridge for years to come. Poverty levels in the reservation mean many brave the winter with ill-fitting or old gear, if that, Hawkins said.

“This is about kids and people up on the Pine Ridge that don’t have gloves, blankets, coats, socks and sometimes a warm place to sleep,” Hawkins said. “So that’s what it’s about, is helping these people who have been oppressed for generations.”

Hawkins said he aims to bring as many winter clothes to the reservation as his truck and trailer can carry. He is accepting monetary donations on his GoFundMe.

