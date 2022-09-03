Missing inmate returns to NDCS

Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday.

Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Madison County. He has a tentative release date of Feb. 10, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
A teenager was killed Thursday in a car-bus crash in south Kearney.
Axtell teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Kearney
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene.
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
It’s Week 2 of the 2022 High School football season.
Sports Overtime - Fri, Sept. 2

Latest News

25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
One person is dead in an overnight shooting in Omaha
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
Saturday High Temperatures
Wonderful Weekend Weather