Parole denied for David Carroll, convicted of murdering 3-year-old foster child

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole.

WXIX reports David Caroll was eligible for parole this year, but a parole board decided against his release.

Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were foster parents to Marcus Fiesel, a child living with autism.

According to authorities, the Carrolls wrapped Marcus in a blanket, put tape around him and left him in a closet where temperatures reached over 100 degrees in August 2006. The boy was without food or water.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said Liz Carroll admitted they left the 3-year-old in the closet. They attended a family reunion in Kentucky, and Marcus was dead when they returned home 30 hours later.

Instead of calling the police, Tekulve said they covered the boy’s body with clothes and put him in a large box. David Carroll and his live-in girlfriend, Amy Baker, drove to an abandoned chimney in Brown County, where David Carroll lit the box on fire.

The Clermont County prosecutor said David Carroll collected the child’s remains and threw them in the Ohio River before faking the boy’s disappearance.

Officials said David Carroll pleaded guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse in 2007. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

On Friday, the Ohio Parole Board said David Carroll has not demonstrated adequate institutional conduct and lacks insight into criminal thinking errors and risk factors.

The board also said there is reason to believe David Carroll would engage in further criminal conduct if he were granted parole and noted there was significant community opposition against his release.

Among those who urged against parole being granted was Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

“I still cannot imagine how two people could do something like this. This sweet boy suffered a brutal death, he died alone, locked in a closet by the very people who were supposed to protect him,” Deters said. “Now, David Carroll is asking the parole board to show compassion. Monsters like him should never get out of prison.”

