Remainder of Labor Day Weekend: Quiet & Beautiful!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The quiet weather pattern and comfortable conditions will continue for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Dry and mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the 80s and 90s will be great for outdoor festivities!

Another beautiful, sunny and pleasant day is in store for Sunday! Overall, temperatures will be a bit warmer than Saturday, especially in the western areas. High temperatures will be back into the 80s and low 90s. Should be another gorgeous day to spend outside as humidity levels will remain low and we will have a light northerly breeze. Overnight low temperatures will cool to the 50s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Labor Day will bring a little more heat and humidity to the area, as winds will come from the south/southeast. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s and mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate once again! Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The above average temperatures and dry conditions will persist over the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.