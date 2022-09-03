Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln.
Man arrested for second-degree murder in Lincoln homicide
Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning
An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
Lincoln Police release timeline of homicide and suspicious death
Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
Peris Ross, 35, is accused of raping a resident at a Cincinnati-area assisted living facility.
Man accused of sexually assaulting 90-year-old woman at nursing home
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34