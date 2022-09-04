Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague.

Further details about the crash, including how it happened and the seriousness of the injuries for those involved, have not been released.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Southwest and Hickman Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Lincoln Fire and Rescue, all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.