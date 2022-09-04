Husker fans return in force for first home game of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of home games means business is booming, especially in downtown Lincoln.

Husker game day makes Memorial Stadium the third largest city in Nebraska, holding over 90,000 thousand fans. But before those fans file into the stands, they flock to local stores, bars and restaurants.

“Down here, it means pretty much madness, it’s lots of fun, everybody is out and about,” Dan Sloan, owner of The Mill said. “It’s kind of where you go to be seen and see interesting people.”

Home games are a boon for Haymarket bars, like McKinney’s.

“Most of the time we’re at capacity two or three hours before the game,” Nathan Stewart, owner of McKinney’s, said. “You know, a lot of our staff rely on these home games.”

Home games also mean a return to tradition. Many tailgaters spent their pregame hours at the grill.

“All these great friends are here. It’s wonderful,” Mary Ellen Stephens, a tailgater said. “We’ll have a fun time until we get to the game, and we’re hoping it will be even more fun there.”

Even before the win, fans strode through the streets of downtown Lincoln with high morale, excited for what the season will bring.

Nebraska fans are not like any other fans in the world. We have to talk to each other no matter where we are,” Charlie Fox, a tailgater said. “I have been in the Caribbean, I’ve been to Hawaii, I’ve been in Mexico. Everywhere I go, I get ‘Go Big Red!’”

The Huskers are at home for the upcoming three weekends, meaning many more tailgates and visits to downtown businesses.

