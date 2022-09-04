Labor Day Forecast: Warm & A Little More Muggy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday will be a great day to celebrate outdoors as high temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. Skies will start off partly cloudy and eventually lead to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Patchy fog is likely to develop in portions of east and central Nebraska overnight and should clear by mid-morning.

Monday will be a bit warmer and a little more muggy than Sunday, as winds will be coming from the south/southeast. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east and central areas, while the west will be in the 90s. In terms of humidity... the last several days have been extremely dry with dew points in the 40s and 50s, Monday they will increase to the low to mid 60s, which in the long run will still feel comfortable, but will be a noticeable change for some areas. Monday will start off partly cloudy and then gradually clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Patchy fog is likely to develop in portions of eastern and central areas in the morning and should clear out by lunchtime. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Well if you have missed the hot weather... you’re in luck! Widespread 90 degree heat will return to 1011 territory by Tuesday! Highs will be in the 90s for most, with some areas hitting the triple digits, primarily in the southwest. Humidity levels will hover on the edge of comfortable to sticky, but at least it won’t feel like you are stepping into a sauna. Overall it will be a mostly sunny day! Overnight lows will mainly drop to the 50s with some portions of the east sticking with the low 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the work week before a cold front rolls through Friday and knocks back temperatures into the 80s for the weekend. Overall rain chances are very low.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

