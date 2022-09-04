Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.

“30-year-old Warren Paul of Sterling was traveling northbound on [the highway] when his Mitsubishi SUV was struck head-on by a southbound Acura, driven by 29-year-old Charles Gregory of Cook,” OCSO stated in a press release. “[The] preliminary investigation indicates Gregory crossed the center line.”

The sheriff’s office says Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene, while Paul was air-lifted from the scene to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. OSCO says Paul later died from his injuries.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

“Alcohol is not suspected,” authorities stated, adding that Gregory was wearing his seat belt, while Paul was not wearing his.

OSCO says their crash reconstruction team conducted an investigation at the scene, and continues to investigate the incident.

