Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North...
Huskers break loose from North Dakota in 4th quarter, win 38-17

Latest News

labor sign
Experts say private industry unionization efforts being fueled by demand for labor, question how long the movement will last
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
7 Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast: Warm & A Little More Muggy
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large