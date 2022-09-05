Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Lincoln – Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was honored Monday for his performance against North Dakota as he was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He shared the honor with Penn State’s Sean Clifford.

Grant, a 5-11, 200-pounder from Buford, Ga., rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota. Grant’s 189 yards rushing were the most by any Husker since the 2020 season, while he scored on runs of 19 and 46 yards, the final TD giving the Huskers the lead for good.

Grant is the first Husker to be Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since the 2018 season.

On the season, Grant has rushed for 290 yards and four scores, while averaging 6.9 yards per rush. He is the first Husker running back to have consecutive 100-yard days since Devine Ozigbo in 2018.

The Huskers are back in action this Saturday as they host Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be carried on FS1 and on the Huskers Radio Network.

