Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit.

The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.

Donna and Tom Upton of Lincoln combined their love of the Huskers and their love of The Beatles together to create the ‘Long ‘N Grinding Road’, a play on words of the famous Beatles song “Long and Winding Road.”

Together, they grind up coffee and have made themselves a crowd favorite at the weekly Sunday farmers market in college view and garnering regular visitors almost instantly.

“It’s cool, somewhat overwhelming sometimes when we started this we did get training but we jumped right into it and the first day we were really busy and she said do you see that long line and I said ‘oh we kind of have to speed up,” Tom Upton, the owner said.

They serve all types of drinks from espresso, smoothies and their most popular, ‘The Gold Rush’, a combination of caramel and white mocha.

The Long N’ Griding Road is one of the first vendors Sunday market visitors will see when they go through the front entrance.

The shop also donates 10% of its funds to the food bank of Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.