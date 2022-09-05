Labor Day Forecast: Warmer and a bit muggy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a wonderful weekend, the heat will be back on for much of this week with well above average high temperatures. The weekend should be cooler thanks to the arrival of a cold front on Friday. There are only a few rain chances this week and even those don’t look great right now.

Areas of fog are likely through mid-to-late morning this Labor Day in much of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. The fog will be dense (one-quarter of a mile or less visibility) in some locations. After a partly to mostly cloudy morning, this afternoon should be mostly sunny. The western third of the area will likely be mostly sunny to sunny throughout the day today. High temperatures will range from the 80s in Eastern Nebraska to the mid 90s to around 100 in the panhandle. Winds this afternoon should be south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday (Labor Day) High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday through Thursday will be hot with highs in the 90s for much of the area. There could be several locations in Western Nebraska and the panhandle that have high temperatures around 100 to 103 those days. A cold front should move through the area Friday leading to a cooler weekend. There could be some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, Friday night and Saturday morning.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

