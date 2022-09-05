LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning.

LPD says they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to a Lincoln hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say this was a targeted incident, and that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. They add that witnesses are being interviewed and that the crime scene is being processed by investigators. No arrests have been made.

Police at the scene of a shooting outside the McDonald's just north of 48th & R Streets early Labor Day morning. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

LPD says the McDonald’s will be closed for a few hours until authorities finish their investigation. However, they say that traffic on 48th Street will not be impacted for anyone driving around on Labor Day.

Further information about the shooting will be released Tuesday morning when police brief the media at 9:30 a.m.

