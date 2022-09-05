LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting

The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.
The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning.

LPD says they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a 20-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to a Lincoln hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police say this was a targeted incident, and that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. They add that witnesses are being interviewed and that the crime scene is being processed by investigators. No arrests have been made.

Police at the scene of a shooting outside the McDonald's just north of 48th & R Streets early...
Police at the scene of a shooting outside the McDonald's just north of 48th & R Streets early Labor Day morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

LPD says the McDonald’s will be closed for a few hours until authorities finish their investigation. However, they say that traffic on 48th Street will not be impacted for anyone driving around on Labor Day.

Further information about the shooting will be released Tuesday morning when police brief the media at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
Authorities say an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.
Missing inmate returns to NDCS

Latest News

Monday (Labor Day) High Temperatures
Labor Day Forecast: Warmer and a bit muggy
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
7 Day Forecast
Labor Day Forecast: Warm & A Little More Muggy