NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The attendance record for an NCAA volleyball regular season match was set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018. The schools will likely break the record again on Wednesday.

Creighton officials say over 14,000 tickets have been sold for the in-state match-up at the CHI Health Center. Wednesday’s meeting between the rival schools is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. FS1 provide live television coverage of the match.

Over 1⃣4⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ sold.



Help us 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘩 the NCAA regular-season volleyball-only attendance record on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Central.



🎟️: https://t.co/hQqa2urFO0 pic.twitter.com/5wV50NsHt6 — Creighton Volleyball (@CreightonVB) September 5, 2022

“Volleyball is a state treasure here,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said.

The Huskers are ranked 2nd in the country with a 5-0 record, while Creighton is 5-1. The Bluejays are ranked 17th in this week’s AVCA Top 25.

Nebraska owns an 18-0 all-time record against Creighton.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.