Nebraska gets ready to face Georgia Southern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska will be facing Georgia Southern for the first time in the history of the schools. The Eagles are 1-0 after opening the Clay Helton-era with a 59-7 home victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Nebraska is 15-2 all-time against members of the Sun Belt Conference.

"There's a lot of guys that deserve to play. Guys just have to be ready when they get their opportunity. The one thing we can't do is ever have it be about an individual."



Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on the #Huskers play-time decisions over their first two games pic.twitter.com/oL1tTyVIi6 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 5, 2022

Nebraska LB Luke Reimer says he & a number of teammates got sick last week following the #Huskers trip to Dublin pic.twitter.com/qoxQdHKem7 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 5, 2022

"He's one of the guys I feel the worst for right now. I have no doubt he's going to be a big part of what we're doing through the course of this season."



Nebraska HC Scott Frost on Rahmir Johnson, who's yet to touch the football over the #Huskers first two games pic.twitter.com/mlWyhW6WG5 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 5, 2022

