Nebraska gets ready to face Georgia Southern

Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the...
Nebraska continues a four-game homestand on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles. The matchup is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, with television coverage provided by FS1.(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska will be facing Georgia Southern for the first time in the history of the schools. The Eagles are 1-0 after opening the Clay Helton-era with a 59-7 home victory over Morgan State on Saturday. Nebraska is 15-2 all-time against members of the Sun Belt Conference.

