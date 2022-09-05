Tuesday Forecast: Widespread Hot Conditions Return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Abundant 90 degree and triple digit heat returns to the 1011 region for the next few days. It’ll be mostly sunny and a little bit muggy. Overall rain chances remain very low.

It’ll be feeling hot, hot hot across the area on Tuesday! The 90s and triple digits make their long awaited return and will be accompanied by slightly muggy conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny and with southerly winds from 5-10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph in the morning. Overall, it should be a nice 90 degree day for those who like the heat. Overnight low temperatures will dip primarily to the 50s with a few areas in the low 60s in eastern Nebraska.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Another day with plentiful sunshine and hot conditions is in store for Wednesday. High temperatures will be just a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, in the mid to upper 90s and triple digits. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The 90 degree heat and sunshine will continue through the end of the work week. A cold front moves through Friday, bringing small rain chances and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

