GIPD: Teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night.

Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, unlawful transfer of a firearm to a juvenile, possession of a defaced firearm and a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension.

These charges all stem after a shooting that took place late Sunday night at the parking lot of Super Saver, located at 710 W State St.

Grand Island Police said the two 17-year-old boys went to the Super Saver parking lot for a drug deal, where they planned to sell marijuana just before midnight.

GIPD officers were dispatched to the store in reference to gunshots being heard. Multiple 9mm shell casings were located in the parking lot.

A short time later, a 17-year-old showed up at the CHI Health St Francis Emergency Room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Capt. Jim Duering said Meija-Cota rushed the victim to the hospital but then took off.

The victim, as of Tuesday morning, was listed in critical but stable condition in an Omaha hospital.

Police located Mejia-Cota walking in the area of 13th St/Clark St. He told police that he and the victim went to the store parking lot to sell marijuana.

He was in possession of a defaced handgun.

At some point, the marijuana buyers tried to rob him and a fight ensued. Meija-Cota told GIPD that during the altercation one of the purchasers brandished a handgun and shot the other juvenile.

While en-route to the ER, the gun and marijuana he possessed was tossed out of the vehicle by the shooting victim. These items were later recovered by police.

Mejia-Cota was taken to the Hall County Jail where he booked on the six charges.

As for the shooter, no arrests have been made. Though police say they have several leads and interviews that need to be done still.

“We have an armed and violent suspect at large,” Capt. Duering said. Adding with that, there’s a concern for the public, but noted that this was not a random incident.

If anyone has any information, contact GIPD at 308-385-5400.

