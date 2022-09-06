Heat returns Tuesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring sunshine and hot temperatures across Nebraska on Tuesday. The heat will continue for some until at least Friday. Cooler temperatures expected for the weekend with a chance of rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Mainly sunny skies, hot and humid in Lincoln on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures across Nebraska.
Mainly clear with some patchy fog possible late. Lows in the mid 60s with a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

A bit above average Tuesday night.
Mostly sunny and continued hot on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures on Wednesday.
Hot temperatures continue Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures expected for the weekend.

Hot temperatures through Friday.
