Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effects of this summer’s severe storms seem to be carrying over into this fall. As a result, an orchard outside of Lincoln is switching things up this season.

At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick apples. But co-owner of the orchard, Alex Martin, said this year, that’s one of the things visitors won’t be able to do.

“There are no apples out here,” Martin said. “Which is not the goal of an apple grower.”

Martin said at the beginning of June the orchard was hit by a severe hail storm that took out their apples, peaches and raspberries.

“Well it hailed for about 45 minutes, it knocked all the apples off the tree,” Martin said.

Martin said the orchard just opened on Saturday but it won’t necessarily be business as usual.

He said the orchard is a fall staple, usually allowing visitors to pick their own apples. But, they’re making the best of the situation.

“This year, we’re an apple orchard without apples,” Martin said. “So we’ve opened and we welcome people to come and have a good time. The kids can still play on all the attractions, they can go on the Discovery Trail, take a hay rack rides.”

This isn’t the first time the orchard has dealt with lost crops. Martin said they’ve been hit three times in the last 15 years, and once apples are lost for the season they have to wait until the next year.

In the coming weeks, visitors will be able to pick out pumpkins as the fall season approaches.

“We’re gonna try to have apples next year,” Martin said. “Yeah, having an apple orchard with no apples is not a good business plan. That is not good.”

