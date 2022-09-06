Massive UPS strike may happen next year, experts warn

The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.
The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor experts say a massive strike could be brewing within the next year at UPS, the world’s biggest package courier.

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the company and the Teamsters, one of America’s oldest labor unions.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023, and contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters are set to begin in the spring.

But before talks have even started, experts are predicting the company’s drivers and package handlers will end up going on strike.

It would be the largest strike against a single business in U.S. history and would affect nearly every household in America.

An estimated 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product is moved in UPS trucks every year.

The shipping giant moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.

The U.S. Postal Service, Amazon and Fed-Ex wouldn’t be able to cover the shortfall in the event of a strike at UPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
The mobile coffee bus seen at every Sunday farmers market.
Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop
Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

Latest News

LPD says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln on Labor Day.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
States’ plans to make school safer reflect political divides
A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and Charles Herbster won’t be...
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday his mission is complete.
Outgoing UK prime minister compares himself to booster rocket