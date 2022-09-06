One person in critical condition after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.

According to LPD, a single vehicle, with five occupants, was traveling northbound on N. 66th Street at around 4:20 p.m. The vehicle then crashed into the northeast section of Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street.

One person was taken to a local hospital in with life-threatening injuries. Three people were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

