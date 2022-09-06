One person in critical condition after northeast Lincoln crash

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.(Aaron)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.

According to LPD, a single vehicle, with five occupants, was traveling northbound on N. 66th Street at around 4:20 p.m. The vehicle then crashed into the northeast section of Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street.

One person was taken to a local hospital in with life-threatening injuries. Three people were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery

Latest News

Nebraska Volleyball
NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Widespread Hot Conditions Return
Local car clubs gathered on Monday to support two teens who were injured in a Memorial Day...
Labor Day cruise held for two injured teens
Nebraska WR Alante Brown