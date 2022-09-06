Roca Berry Farm prepares for opening day

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of fall means the return of fall traditions like football games, tailgates and even trips to the pumpkin patch.

In the last 11 days of the off-season, Roca Berry Farm is putting on the finishing touches. The farm opens on September 17.

New attractions at the farm this year include The Mega Slide, an emptied and reconstructed grain bin for cooling off in the shade and playing games and a brand new ropes course.

“Also, we’ve redone the hay rack ride. So people who have been out before we’re gonna see a brand new hay rack ride. Psycho-path has been improved,” Jeff Knopik with Roca Berry Farm said. “The Haunted Mansion this year is fantastic.”

This all follows what owners said was their best year yet, 2021. This season, season pass sales were up 30% over last year.

“When we get closer to Halloween, it’s like oh my gosh, you know, 2500 people to 3000 a night. That’s pretty crazy,” Knopik said.

Another staple on the farm this year is COVID precautions.

“We’ve got lots of restrooms and there will be porta-potties around for people to wash hands,” Knopik said. “{There is a} hand cleaning station, there’s always the hand sanitizers near where the animals are and everything like that.”

The farm is also going cashless this year.

“You can purchase it at the window a Roca Scary Farm or Roca Berry Farm card that is loaded up with as much money as you want,” Knopik said. “You can just use that around the farm.”

The farm hopes these new additions will add up to a season of success.

