Suspect wanted after newspaper reporter found stabbed to death outside home, police say

Las Vegas police released images of a person wanted in the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues its investigation into the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who they say was involved in the homicide on Sept. 3 in a residential neighborhood.

KVVU reports officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. after police received a 911 call.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, German died of multiple sharp force injuries, with his death ruled a homicide.

Police said it appeared German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident.

In a news release Monday, authorities said the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred.

“We take this case very seriously, and our investigators have been working to identify and apprehend the suspect,” said LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren.

Police urged anyone with further information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-7777.

