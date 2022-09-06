Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two suspects stole a man’s car and belongings while he was washing his clothes at a Lincoln laundromat.

On Monday, around 4:24 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a laundromat off 27th and F Streets.

According to police, the victim said while he was in the U-Suds laundromat, he was approached by two unknown men, then hit in the head with a gun. The suspects demanded that he hand over his keys, wallet and phone.

LPD said the suspects left in the victim’s car which is a silver 2015 Kia Optima with the Nebraska license plate: VGG 431.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

