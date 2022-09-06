UBT Big Give winners announced this week

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The winners of The Big Give, presented by Union Bank & Trust (UBT), are being announced this week.

UBT is giving $100,000 to 10 nonprofits that were voted on by the community. An online public vote was held from August 12-26.

“We have been so impressed with the volume, quality, and content of all the applications,” said Union Bank & Trust’s President and CEO Angie Muhleisen. “The applications we received underscore how much our local nonprofits truly care for and uplift the people in our community. We are looking forward to seeing which initiatives the public decides will achieve the most positive impact in Lincoln and Lancaster County.”

It was narrowed down to 58 finalists, and the 10 winners are being announced this week.

The first, announced Tuesday, is the White Cane Foundation.

More can be found about the foundation here: https://thewhitecanefoundation.org/

