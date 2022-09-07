22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 posed both a physical and mental threat to Americans.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22% of adults in the U.S. received psychiatric treatment in 2021, a 3% increase from 2019.

Some health officials say the COVID-19 experience led more people to take better care of themselves on various levels.

The report also showed women were more likely than men to seek help.

The findings were based on data gathered by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services launched a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, called 988, for those in severe distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

The national average price of gas has fallen to $3.75, which is down 29.5 cents from a month...
Gas prices continue to drop for the 12th week in a row
Thomas Lilly smiles as his roommate Luke Haberman walks backwards as they carry their futon...
University of Nebraska enrollment down 2.2 percent
County superstar Blake Shelton will kick off his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in Lincoln Feb. 16.
Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays