Anderson earns CCBL All-League recognition

Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Baseball vs Iowa Game 2
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Baseball vs Iowa Game 2(Joscelyn Hynes)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska junior Max Anderson has been named to the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League All-League Team, the league announced Wednesday.

The Omaha native earned all-star recognition in the Cape Cod League for the second consecutive summer after starting all 44 games for the Wareham Gatemen in 2022, finishing as the lone player on the roster to appear in every game for the Gatemen.

Anderson led the league with 54 hits and had a team-high seven doubles, while finishing second on the team with 17 RBI and 17 runs. He homered twice and tallied 17 multi-hit games, including a trio of three-hit contests and two four-hit performances.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

Nebraska Women's Basketball
Nebraska women’s basketball team ready for loaded Big Ten schedule
Huskers celebrate win against Creighton in 2021
Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton
Nebraska Volleyball
NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match
The Lincoln Saltdogs face the Sioux City Explorers in their 2022 regular season finale.
Saltdogs win regular season finale, clinch playoff berth