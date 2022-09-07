CASA chalk art contest supports kids in Nebraska

In 2021, 945 volunteers spent over 45,000 hours advocating for kids in Nebraska. This year’s contest runs up until Sept. 16.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years, the Nebraska CASA Association has helped thousands of children in the state and over the next several days they’re hosting a chalk art competition to bring awareness to their mission.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers who speak in court for the best interest of abused and neglected youth. With thousands of kids in need of help comes the constant need for volunteers.

The Nebraska CASA association is a network of 22 local programs, serving 54 counties, including Lancaster County. As they continue their search for more volunteers, CASA is hosting a chalk contest as a way to spread awareness to the many neglected youth in our state. This year’s theme is Step Up to the Plate.

“Our goal is to get the message out and the awareness about CASA that we need more volunteers to serve foster care kids,” Nebraska CASA Association Executive Director Corrie Kielty said, “They spend time with kids who may have been removed from their homes, who may have multiple placements in the system. CASA volunteers are that one person that’s not paid to be with the children.”

In 2021, 945 volunteers spent over 45,000 hours advocating for kids in Nebraska. CASA is still looking for roughly 800 volunteers to serve every child in the state. Last year, volunteers advocated for 2,127 kids.

“Every child deserves a loving home, every child deserves a loving home, every child deserves to be treated with respect and kindness,” Kielty said, “I think that’s why we all want to be a part of CASA, anything that we can do to make a child’s day be filled with joy, safety and love.”

Last year was the first year the Nebraska CASA Association held the chalk drawing contest, receiving over 200 entries. This year’s contest runs up until Sept. 16 and you can head to their website to learn more about their efforts.

