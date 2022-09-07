December trial for Grand Island kidnapping, child porn cases

Luis Carrillo Argueta of Grand Island is headed to trial on kidnapping and child porn charges.
Luis Carrillo Argueta of Grand Island is headed to trial on kidnapping and child porn charges.(GIPD)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is headed for trial in December for kidnapping and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Luis Carrillo Argueta, 22, pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping and five counts of child porn. His trial in both cases is scheduled Dec. 5. He’s currently in the Hall County jail on $50,000 bond.

Carrillo Argueta was arrested back in May for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy.

Court records show that Carrillo Argueta tried to pull a 13-year-old boy into his car on May 12. The boy escaped unharmed. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Street in Grand Island as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School.

When police arrested Carrillo Argueta they got a warrant to search his electronics. They discovered five videos of sex acts being performed on minors on a device in Carrillo Argueta’s bedroom. Police said the pornography was not related to the victim of the kidnapping crime.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

Crime scene technicians are searching for evidence at the City of Lincoln Landfill in the...
Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in custody for another murder
Isaiah Gies
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Country superstar Blake Shelton will kick off his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in Lincoln Feb. 16.
Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena
14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court