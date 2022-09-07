December trial for Grand Island kidnapping, child porn cases

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is headed for trial in December for kidnapping and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Luis Carrillo Argueta, 22, pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping and five counts of child porn. His trial in both cases is scheduled Dec. 5. He’s currently in the Hall County jail on $50,000 bond.

Carrillo Argueta was arrested back in May for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy.

Court records show that Carrillo Argueta tried to pull a 13-year-old boy into his car on May 12. The boy escaped unharmed. The incident happened near 12th and Elm Street in Grand Island as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School.

When police arrested Carrillo Argueta they got a warrant to search his electronics. They discovered five videos of sex acts being performed on minors on a device in Carrillo Argueta’s bedroom. Police said the pornography was not related to the victim of the kidnapping crime.

