Doctor dies after getting lost, running out of water while hiking, officials say

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say a doctor has died after he was part of a group of hikers who ran out of water while getting lost on a trail.

Arizona’s Family reports, 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion, was hiking with a group on a trail near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon when they suddenly needed emergency assistance.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of a person possibly suffering from heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead.

Firefighters were also called to the scene to help rescue the group of six, as they needed to be flown to safety. Deputies said Dishion was among those rescued. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Officials said the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK.

Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said the group was about four miles in on the trail when they ran out of water and got lost. He added their phones were dead, and they had to borrow someone else’s phone to call 911.

Folio is warning others the Arizona heat is something to be taken seriously.

“When we got out on that trail, the temperature on the asphalt alone was reading 127 off our truck. I think it was 109 outside, so it was extreme heat. They [the group] should have been off the trail three or four hours ago,” Folio said. “Have a plan; know your limitations. That’s the message we are trying to get out.”

The National Weather Service reports much of Arizona remains under an excessive heat warning this week. The NWS said everyone should stay hydrated even if they aren’t thirsty, and if someone isn’t feeling well, get inside or find shade.

Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute. The company released the following statement following his death:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion. Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurology resident at Barrow Neurological Institute. He was a kind and generous person who made it his mission and passion for improving the lives of others. We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Dr. Dishion’s family, friends and colleagues during this time of mourning.”

The fire department confirmed that Dishion died of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.