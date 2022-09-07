The heat goes on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny skies and hot temperatures continue on Wednesday across Nebraska. Thursday will be breezier and hotter in the afternoon. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across the state on Friday with a few late day showers possible. The weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible on Saturday.

Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the low 90s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Slightly cooler Wednesday afternoon, but still hot. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and mild Wednesday night with low temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and south wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Above average low temperatures expected Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 90s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Hot and breezy Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Not as hot on Friday with a chance of rain late in the day. Cooler on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Fall like temperatures continue on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend with a chance of rain. (1011 Weather)

