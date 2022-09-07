The heat goes on

Mainly sunny and continued hot
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny skies and hot temperatures continue on Wednesday across Nebraska. Thursday will be breezier and hotter in the afternoon. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across the state on Friday with a few late day showers possible. The weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible on Saturday.

Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the low 90s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Slightly cooler Wednesday afternoon, but still hot.
Slightly cooler Wednesday afternoon, but still hot.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and mild Wednesday night with low temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and south wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Above average low temperatures expected Wednesday night.
Above average low temperatures expected Wednesday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 90s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Hot and breezy Thursday.
Hot and breezy Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Not as hot on Friday with a chance of rain late in the day. Cooler on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Fall like temperatures continue on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures for the weekend with a chance of rain.
Cooler temperatures for the weekend with a chance of rain.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: Deep heating keeps repeating...
Hot Again Wednesday
Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Hot temperatures across Nebraska.
Heat returns Tuesday