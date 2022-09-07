The heat goes on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunny skies and hot temperatures continue on Wednesday across Nebraska. Thursday will be breezier and hotter in the afternoon. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures across the state on Friday with a few late day showers possible. The weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible on Saturday.
Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the low 90s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mainly clear and mild Wednesday night with low temperatures dropping into the lower 60s and south wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 90s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
Not as hot on Friday with a chance of rain late in the day. Cooler on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Fall like temperatures continue on Sunday.
