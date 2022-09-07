HS Volleyball scores and highlights (Sept. 6)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Sept. 6th.
Adams Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-24, 25-17, 25-22
Amherst def. Bertrand, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-7, 25-9
Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
Bellevue East def. Buena Vista, 25-7, 25-9, 25-9
Bishop Neumann def. Syracuse, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14
Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20
Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
David City def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9
Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24
Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-7, 25-10, 24-26, 25-14
Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10
Fremont def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
Hershey def. Cozad, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-11, 27-25
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23
Marty Indian, S.D. def. Santee, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22
Minden def. Shelton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-16, 25-20
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 13-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-7
Omaha Westside def. Millard West, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 25-18
Ponca def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9
Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13
Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-22, 25-9, 25-10
Sutton def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Wahoo def. Platteview, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15
Waverly def. Blair, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10
Wood River def. Central City, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15
Almena-Northern Valley Triangular
Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-17, 25-14
Arthur County Triangular
Arthur County def. Morrill, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18
Paxton def. Brady, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-6
Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-11
Garden County def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21
Dundy County Stratton Triangular
Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-10
Cambridge def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-15
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-13
Elm Creek Triangular
Elm Creek def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-13
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-20
Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-19
Exeter-Milligan Triangular
Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-12
Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-10
Gothenburg Triangular
Chase County def. Yuma, Colo., 25-15, 25-9, 25-19
Hemingford Triangular
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-14
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-23
Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-23
Hitchcock County Triangular
Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-11
Wallace def. Perkins County, 25-13, 25-19
Howells-Dodge Triangular
Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-20, 25-20
Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-12
Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-11
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5
Loomis Triangular
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-18
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-21
Mead Triangular
Mead def. Conestoga, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20
Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-17
Palmyra def. Mead, 25-12, 25-19
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20
Summerland def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-22
Summerland def. Stuart, 25-19, 24-26, 25-11
Overton Triangular
Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16
Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-20
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-14, 27-25
St. Edward Triangular
Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-16
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-16, 26-24
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-9
Superior Triangular
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-23
Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-14, 25-19
Tekamah-Herman Triangular
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-18, 26-24
Valentine Triangular
O’Neill def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-16
O’Neill def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-21
West Point-Beemer Double Triangular
West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-15, 25-11
Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18
Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-10, 25-17
West Point-Beemer Triangular
West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-11, 25-15
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23
Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 17-25, 25-13
