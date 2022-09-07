HS Volleyball scores and highlights (Sept. 6)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Sept. 6th.

Adams Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-24, 25-17, 25-22

Amherst def. Bertrand, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12

Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-7, 25-9

Aurora def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14

Bellevue East def. Buena Vista, 25-7, 25-9, 25-9

Bishop Neumann def. Syracuse, 25-22, 25-13, 25-16

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14

Columbus Scotus def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20

Cross County def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley

David City def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9

Deshler def. McCool Junction, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24

Elkhorn Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-7, 25-10, 24-26, 25-14

Elmwood-Murdock def. Falls City, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10

Fremont def. Kearney, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Fullerton def. High Plains Community, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19

Hartington-Newcastle def. Winnebago, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13

Hershey def. Cozad, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup, 25-22, 25-11, 27-25

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Lincoln Northeast, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23

Marty Indian, S.D. def. Santee, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22

Minden def. Shelton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Nebraska Christian def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-16, 25-20

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17

Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Omaha South def. Omaha Bryan, 13-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-7

Omaha Westside def. Millard West, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 25-18

Ponca def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9

Raymond Central def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-13

Sioux City, East, Iowa def. South Sioux City, 25-22, 25-9, 25-10

Sutton def. Heartland, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

Wahoo def. Platteview, 18-25, 25-22, 25-15

Waverly def. Blair, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10

Wood River def. Central City, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

Almena-Northern Valley Triangular

Alma def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-17, 25-14

Arthur County Triangular

Arthur County def. Morrill, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18

Paxton def. Brady, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

Bridgeport def. Kimball, 25-15, 25-6

Garden County def. Bridgeport, 26-24, 25-11

Garden County def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21

Dundy County Stratton Triangular

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-10

Cambridge def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-16, 25-15

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-13

Elm Creek Triangular

Elm Creek def. Franklin, 25-20, 25-13

Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-20

Southern Valley def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-19

Exeter-Milligan Triangular

Exeter/Milligan def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-12

Exeter/Milligan def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-10

Gothenburg Triangular

Chase County def. Yuma, Colo., 25-15, 25-9, 25-19

Hemingford Triangular

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-14, 25-14

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-23

Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-23

Hitchcock County Triangular

Wallace def. Hitchcock County, 25-21, 25-11

Wallace def. Perkins County, 25-13, 25-19

Howells-Dodge Triangular

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-20, 25-20

Howells/Dodge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-12

Pender def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 25-11

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Homer, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-9, 25-5

Loomis Triangular

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-18

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-11, 25-21

Mead Triangular

Mead def. Conestoga, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20

Palmyra def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-17

Palmyra def. Mead, 25-12, 25-19

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular

Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-18, 25-20

Summerland def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 26-24, 25-22

Summerland def. Stuart, 25-19, 24-26, 25-11

Overton Triangular

Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16

Overton def. Axtell, 25-21, 25-20

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-14, 27-25

St. Edward Triangular

Burwell def. St. Edward, 25-12, 25-16

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-16, 26-24

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-4, 25-9

Superior Triangular

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Kenesaw, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-16, 25-23

Superior def. Kenesaw, 25-14, 25-19

Tekamah-Herman Triangular

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-18, 26-24

Valentine Triangular

O’Neill def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-16

O’Neill def. West Holt, 25-23, 25-21

West Point-Beemer Double Triangular

West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-15, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 17-25, 26-24, 25-18

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-10, 25-17

West Point-Beemer Triangular

West Point-Beemer def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-11, 25-15

Wilber-Clatonia Triangular

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-17, 25-23

Johnson County Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 17-25, 25-13

