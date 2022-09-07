Lincoln man arrested on suspicioun of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Isaiah Gies
Isaiah Gies(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 32-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Isaiah Gies is charged with three sex crimes, including 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

The victim disclosed the sexual abuse to school officials on Aug. 31. Police arrested Gies on Friday.

The victim told forensic interviewers that the sexual assaults began last year and continued several times over 2022 summer break. She said Gies told her not to tell anyone.

During Gies’ arraignment Tuesday, a judge set his bond at ten percent of $600,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
Lincoln Police release new details in homicide investigation
Country superstar Blake Shelton will kick off his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in Lincoln Feb. 16.
Blake Shelton tour includes stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald sentenced Jordan Mark to 99 years in prison...
14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court
‘Threat is cleared’ following terminal evacuation at Lincoln airport