Lincoln man arrested on suspicioun of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 32-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Isaiah Gies is charged with three sex crimes, including 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

The victim disclosed the sexual abuse to school officials on Aug. 31. Police arrested Gies on Friday.

The victim told forensic interviewers that the sexual assaults began last year and continued several times over 2022 summer break. She said Gies told her not to tell anyone.

During Gies’ arraignment Tuesday, a judge set his bond at ten percent of $600,000.

