Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018. 

Wednesday’s match will be televised nationally on FS1 and streamed on FoxSports.com Bob Brainerd and Jill Dorsey Hall will be on the call. 

The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 29th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early morning shooting at the McDonald's north of 48th & R Streets.
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office locates missing 51-year-old on Monday
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to take on Creighton
Nebraska volleyball set to take on Creighton
HS Volleyball scores and highlights (Sept. 6)
High school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday, Sept. 6th.
HS Volleyball highlights Tuesday Sept. 6
Nebraska Volleyball
NCAA Record Crowd expected for Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match