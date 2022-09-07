Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street on Monday.
Lincoln Police say one person dies in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is pick...
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
Deputies with LSO found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic...
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
.
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat

Latest News

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation